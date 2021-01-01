From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 501-3 Lungo 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Snow White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 501-3 Lungo 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Features Please Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternMade of metal and glassIncludes hand blown glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbs Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 13.0"Width: 10"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Snow White