Elk Lighting 501-1-LED Lungo Single Light 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Espresso Glass Shade Espresso Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 501-1-LED Lungo Single Light 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Espresso Glass Shade FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternConstructed from metal and glassIncludes espresso glass shadeIncludes (1) 5 watt Candelabra (E12) LED bulb Cord mounted designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13.0"Width: 3.0"Depth: 3"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 5 wattsWattage: 5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRILumens: 300 Espresso