Callan 500T-AH Asheville Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Lever Set Polished Brass Leverset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Callan 500T-AH Asheville Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Lever Set Features:Meets BHMA security grade 3 requirementsMade of durable zincFully reversible handing for left or right handed applicationsDesigned for an easy one person installationComes standard with a round corner latch faceplate and 1/2" throwIncludes a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical parts and a five year warranty on finishMeets the requirements for the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirementsProduct Technologies: Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: Keyed entry (single cylinder) door lever sets are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumb turn on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the latch mechanism. Single cylinder units are commonly used on a front, side or back entrance but can also be found on interior doors as well, depending on application.Specifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightProjection: 1-7/8"Latch Faceplate: Round CornerCylinder: 5 Pin KW1Concealed Screws: NoMaterial: ZincAdditional Functions:500T-AH (This Model): Single Cylinder Keyed Entry501T-AH: Passage502T-AH: Privacy515T-AH: Single Dummy Single Cylinder Polished Brass