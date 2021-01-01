From cables direct online

500ft 12awg 2 conductors 12/2 cl2 rated loud speaker cable wire, pull box for inwall installation 12awg / 2 conductors, 500ft

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

500ft 12awg 2 conductors 12/2 cl2 rated loud speaker cable wire.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com