BEHR PREMIUM 1 qt. #500A-2 Refreshing Pool Semi-Gloss Enamel Urethane Alkyd Interior/Exterior Paint

The BEHR Urethane Alkyd Semi-Gloss Enamel provides the performance and durability of a traditional oil-based paint with the ease of use and convenience of a water-based paint. This professional quality finish offers excellent flow and leveling with easy water clean-up. Use on properly prepared interior/exterior metal and wood surfaces. Ideal for use on doors, trim, molding, cabinetry, plaster, masonry, cinder block, well-bonded wallpaper, brick, stucco, aluminum and wrought iron. Color: Refreshing Pool.