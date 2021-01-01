From schonbek
Schonbek 5008 La Scala 10 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals Etruscan Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek 5008 La Scala 10 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals FeaturesConstructed from cast metalHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polishedInstallable on sloped ceilings(10) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required126" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 38"Minimum Height: 41"Maximum Hanging Height: 165"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 50 lbsChain Length: 126"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Etruscan Gold