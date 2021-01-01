From crystorama lighting group

Crystorama Lighting Group 5008-CL-S Traditional Crystal 8 Light 27" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Polished Brass Indoor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Crystorama Lighting Group 5008-CL-S Traditional Crystal 8 Light 27" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsChain hung fixtureRequires (8) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 27"Maximum Height: 63"Width: 27"Product Weight: 30.0 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 480 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com