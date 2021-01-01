DALS Lighting 5003-CC 3" LED Canless Recessed Fixture - Color Temperature Adjustable White Recessed Lights Canless Recessed Lights Flush Mount

DALS Lighting 5003-CC 3" LED Canless Recessed Fixture - Color Temperature Adjustable The new DALS Lighting LED Panel lights are more accessible than ever before. The sleek and minimal construction allows for the easiest of installations. Features Switch selectable color temperatures: 2700K/3000K/3500K/4000K/5000K Complete unit, no separate housing required Suitable for new construction or remodel applications Includes a juncton box with integrated LED driver (can be daisy chained) Smooth 360° wide spread Durable aluminum construction with a frosted lens Insulated ceiling rated and airtight Dimmable with most Triac and ELV dimmers (ELV recommended) Recommended dimmers: Lutron DVELV-300P, Lutron DVCL-153P, or Lutron CTCL-153P ETL rated for wet locations Covered under manufacturer's 5 year warranty Also available in 4" & 6" Trim sizes Dimensions Trim Size: 3" Total Width / Diameter: 3-3/4" Height: 1/2" Cutout Size: 3-3/8" Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Delivered Lumens: 560 Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K Color Rendering Index: 80 CRI Wattage: 8 watts Average Hours: 35000 Flush Mount White