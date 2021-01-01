Nearly Natural 5002 Areca Decorative Silk Palm Tree, 6-Feet, Green

You’ll feel the sand under your toes and balmy sea breeze on your face each time you look at your 6ft. Areca Silk Palm Tree. It’s a perfect choice for any area in your home or condominium. This silk tree contains 1464 “mature” and “new growth” leaves on its 8 trunks, and comes completely arranged in a black plastic pot topped with moss. Order one today and you’ll be one step closer to Paradise! Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "looks so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; Pioneers in our industry - Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature. Overall Product Dimensions: 40 In. W x 40 In. D x 72 In. H ; Non Decorative Nursery Pot: W: 6.75 in, H: 5.75 in ; Measurements are from the bottom of the non-decorative nursery pot to the furthest extended leaf or branch on the arrangement. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day. Items may need to be re-shaped when removed from box. Perfect choice for home, office or condominium ; Contains 1,464 leaves in varying stages of growth ; On 8 beautiful trunks