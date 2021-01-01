From steelman
Steelman 50010 8-Slot Wall Mounted Storage Bracket for Tools, Sockets, Wrenches, and Extensions
Advertisement
Organize your torque tools in one convenient location 8 tool hangers provide an area to store torque sticks and extensions in addition to preset and adjustable torque wrenches 8 pegs allow you to store frequently used sockets within easy reach right alongside your other torque tools Easily mounts on wall, lift post, or tool cart Durable 16 gauge metal construction won't age and become brittle like plastic Bright red powder coating lasts longer than paint and won't easily chip or fade