OOKULL 5000mAh Multifunctional Power Bank,1 Wireless Charge support iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs Max and more, 1 Outputs & 1 Type-C Inputs.

This is a multifunctional power bank, that both supply wireless charging function and night light function. 5,000 mA battery capacity it has, 10W USB fast charging can be satisfied for your emergency charging needs. The wireless charging function allows you to use on the train, airplane as a mobile phone bracket, that is great for the charging needs on your phone when watching movies. Innovative night light function provide lighting for field camping, picnic and other situations, but also support the sudden SOS call for help.