Impress your guests with a fire pit that brings your backyard space a stunning modern atmosphere. Made with lightweight concrete, our rectangular fire pit offers an incredible upgrade in style that allows you and your guests to enjoy the outdoors to its fullest. This piece is perfect for outdoor gatherings with its easy seating arrangement and convenient built-in tank holder. From starry night lounging to evening gatherings with friends and family, our fire pit will warm your summer nights with ease. Best Selling Home Decor 50000 Light Gray with Glossy Black Top Composite Outdoor Fireplace | 311464