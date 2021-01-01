Energetic Lighting’s E2HBC series LED commercial low-profile high bay fixture provides a quick and easy solution for warehouse and industrial applications. The low-profile height allows for efficient packaging, as well as accommodating applications where a low drop height fixture is desirable. With input wattages of 100W, 150W, and 200W, this fixture is designed to replace traditional 250W to 400W metal halide equivalent high bay fixtures. Fully sealed construction allows for wet location installation where direct contact with water is necessary. Constructed out of heavy duty cast aluminum with an integrated thermally efficient heat sink profile, each fixture is rated for a minimum L70 of 50, 000 hours. Energetic Lighting 5000 K LED High Bay Light in Black | E2HBC-200-850