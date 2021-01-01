From currey and company
Currey and Company 5000-0111 Coupe 3 Light 22" Tall Wall Sconce White Gesso Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Currey and Company 5000-0111 Coupe 3 Light 22" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from wrought ironIncludes frosted glass bowl shades(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Made in PhilippinesUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 13"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No White Gesso