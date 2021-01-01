Currey and Company 5000-0098 Knowsley 3 Light 30" Tall Wall Sconce with Shantung Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Currey and Company 5000-0098 Knowsley 3 Light 30" Tall Wall Sconce with Shantung Shade Founded during a time when chivalry was at its height, the namesake village of our Knowsley Right Wall Sconce saw its fair share of pointed incidents. The restrained design of this fixture with its straight-as-an-arrow stem and three tailored off-white shantung shades bring it a noble personality. The oil-rubbed bronze finish on the metal will make this sconce equally at home in a handsome den as it is in an elegant boudoir. For flanking headboards or fireplaces, we offer a right and a left sconce in the Knowsley.FeaturesConstructed of metalIncludes off white shantung shade(3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL rated for dry locationsCurrey & Company warrants its products for one year against defects in materials and workmanshipDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 14-1/4"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 4 lbsBackplate Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze