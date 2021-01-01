From currey and company
Currey and Company 5000-0072 Wallis 1 Light 12-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce Natural Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Currey and Company 5000-0072 Wallis 1 Light 12-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce Features Constructed from wrought iron and ropeRequires (1) 25 watt candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed Made in PhilippinesRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 12-1/2"Width: 6-1/4"Extension: 8-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 25 wattsWattage: 25 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Natural