From currey and company
Currey and Company 5000-0038 Highlight 2 Light 20" Tall Double Wall Sconce with Cream Fabric Shade Bronze Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Currey and Company 5000-0038 Highlight 2 Light 20" Tall Double Wall Sconce with Cream Fabric Shade Features:Includes cream fabric tapered shadeConstructed from wrought iron and compositeRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL Listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 20"Width: 14"Depth: 7"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60wWattage: 120wVoltage: 120v Bronze Gold