Home Decorators Collection 500 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sateen 6-Piece King Sheet Set in Midnight, Black

Enhance your restful retreat with the Home Decorators Collection 500 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheets. Egyptian cotton has a long and reputable history of being the most premier cotton available. Its extra long staple provides unmatched silkiness, smoothness, quality and durability. We've woven it into a 500 thread count Egyptian cotton sateen sheet set for the perfect balance of softness and fabric weight for an unmatched sleep experience. The extra long staple cotton is naturally low pilling, meaning these Egyptian cotton sheets stay smooth after each use. Furthermore, our sheet set is certified by the Egyptian Cotton Authority for authenticity, and backed by the patented Weltrak system for tracking the cotton through the production process, so you can be sure you're sleeping on the real thing. You can be confident in your purchase as this sheet set is certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, meaning they have been independently tested for harmful substances according to strict scientific criteria that go beyond global legal regulations. Color: Midnight.