Bosch 500 CFM 36" Pull-Out Under Cabinet Range Hood - HUI56551UC

Bosch HUI56551UC 500 CFM 36 Inch Pull-Out Under Cabinet Range Hood Features: Includes a powerful 500 CFM integrated motor, ideal for quickly clearing your kitchen of unwanted air pollutionDishwasher safe (depending on filter type) aluminum multilayer cassette filters traps and removes unwanted contaminants such as unpleasant odorsBathe your cook top in the warm glow of dual halogen bulbsInnovative sliding 3 speed controls provide unparalleled mastery of your kitchen environmentBeautiful and stylish stainless steel constructionEnjoy the convenience of a ductless convertible ventilation system (HUIF06UC)- clean and circulate internal air while maintaining kitchen temperatures and saving on heating/cooling billsOptional CFM reducer (HUIRED56UC) can be purchased to meet make-up air requirementsProduct Technologies:Integrated Pull Out Hood: Get a sleek flush look for your kitchen without sacrificing performance. The integrated hood pulls out when you need it, then retracts to become flush with your cabinetry.Specifications:CFM: 500Width: 35-7/8"Depth: 11"Height: 11-9/16"Minimum Height Above the Cooktop (Electric): 24"Minimum Height Above the Cooktop (Gas): 25-3/4"Voltage: 120Blower Speeds: 3Ducting: 6" RoundDuct Discharge: Vertical Under Cabinet Range Hoods Stainless Steel