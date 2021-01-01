From fas-n-tite
Fas-n-Tite 500 8-Gauge Bright Smooth Nails | 461884
Common nails are used for general woodwork applications. Most commonly used in framing and construction work, these nails are perfect for general carpentry projects. These bright, polished nails have a Flat Head and smooth, thick shank for added strength. Parts feature a 16D penny size, measure 3-1/2-in long, and come in a 1/8 keg packaging variant. Parts conform to ASTM F1667 specifications.