Hooker Furniture 500-50-887 30" Wide Two Drawer Vintage French Country Chest Distressed Gray Indoor Furniture Storage Dresser

Hooker Furniture 500-50-887 30" Wide Two Drawer Vintage French Country Chest

This enchanting chest is crafted from Poplar Solids and accented with Gold Leaf. It features two drawers for storage and a beautifully distressed hand rubbed finish. Features: Rub through to reveal a natural base Constructed from poplar for durability and style Arrives assembled and ready for use Two (2) drawers offer plenty of storage space Adds a French inspired elegant country style to any room Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Heirloom quality piece from Hooker Furniture About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Most of Hooker Furniture's pieces are manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. Dresser Distressed Gray