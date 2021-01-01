Feit Electric 50-Watt Equivalent PAR20 CEC Title 24 Compliant LED ENERGY STAR 90 Plus CRI Adjustable Light Bulb, Bright White (4-Pack)

The Feit Electric IntelliBulb Beam Choice LED PAR20 reflector light features an innovative adjustable design so you can get wide or more focused light with just 1 bulb. with a simple twist the light can be adjusted for different ceiling heights or lighting preferences. The light bulb features high color rendering (CRI) of 90 Plus so colors appear more vivid and natural. Rated to last an average life of 25,000-hour, the bulb lasts up to 25 times longer than the equivalent incandescent light and is much more energy efficient saving you time and money. The high performance versatile PAR20 LED bright white light is fully dimmable and suitable for indoor and outdoor use making it an ideal replacement light for outdoor security lighting, recess and track lighting applications.