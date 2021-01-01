Feit Electric 50-Watt Equivalent Bright White (3000K) T4 Mini Candelabra E11 Base Decorative LED Light Bulb (6-Pack)

Enjoy all the benefits of advanced LED energy-saving technology with the Feit Electric BP50MC/830/LED/HDRP 4.5-Watt T4 Specialty LED Light Bulb. This 3000K bright white light is dimmable and will replace a 50-Watt equivalent incandescent bulb. It produces a similar light output of 500 Lumens, uses less watts of electricity and up to 91% less energy than a standard incandescent light bulb. Get instant on to full brightness with relatively cool running performance. This Feit Electric LED specialty bulb has an average life of 10000 hours, is RoHS compliant and 100% mercury free. Choose a dependable refrigerator and Indicator bulb for residential or commercial applications.