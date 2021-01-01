Viribright 50-Watt Equivalent (2,700K) PAR16 Non-Dimmable E26 Base Spotlight LED Light Bulb Warm White (12-Pack)

Our powerful, energy-efficient Par16 LED Spotlight will provide your home with the perfect amount of brightness at a cost-saving price. At 500 Lumens, the flood light bulb is designed to be reliable and comforting to the human eye with its 2700K warm white tones. They have a beam angle of 25° making them ideal for recessed cans and track light fixtures. Also, these non-dimmable LED spotlight bulbs have passed the reliability test to ensure eye-comfort and optimal lighting. We understand that the living room is arguably the most used room in the house; for this reason, we want to ensure that its equipped with the proper attention and lighting it needs. Use our Non-Dimmable Flood Light Bulbs to fulfill these needs and provide your family with welcoming warm white tones.