GENERAL ELECTRIC 50-Pint Portable Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump, Gray, Factory Reconditioned

GE appliances provide up-to-date technology and exceptional quality to simplify the way you live. With a timeless appearance, this family of appliances is ideal for your family. And, coming from one of the most trusted names in America, you know that this entire selection of appliances is as advanced as it is practical. New DOE testing regulations have had an effect on pint sizes; these standards more accurately reflect realistic room conditions, as a result, it is especially important to select a dehumidifier based on the room conditions rather than the pint sizes.