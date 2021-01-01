TaoTronics 50 Pint Dehumidifier,4,500 Sq. Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump, 6L Water Tank, Intelligent Humidity Control, Continuous Drainage.

Outstanding Efficiency: ENERGY STAR® certified dehumidifier removes 50 pints(70 pint 2012 DOE standard) of moisture a day from large rooms up to 4,500 sq. ft, perfect for the living room, basement, bedroom, closet, bathroom, etc. Smart Dehumidification: Built-in humidity and temperature sensor intelligently maintains room humidity in the comfortable range of 45%-55% - based on the ambient temperature Easy Drain Access: Press the "Pump" button to divert water out to either the basement window or into the sink; simply connect a hose (not included) to the drain outlet for continuous drainage via gravity Auto On/Off Timer: Program the 24hr on/off timer to auto start and stop removing excess moisture while you sleep or you're away from home for worry-free dehumidification and superior energy efficiency Overflow Protection: When the 6L water tank is full, dehumidifier will automatically shut off and illuminate the full tank indicator to alert you to empty the tank