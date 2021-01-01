Luciano Housewares 50-Piece Baking Paper Cups for Muffins, Multicolor, Pack of 12

SET: Includes 12 packs of 50 baking cups (total of 600) SIZE: Each baking cup measures 2”D which works just great with any standard size muffin pan MATERIAL: Made of high-quality, safe paper to ensure no harmful substances when baked at high temperatures DESIGN: Allows you to not only utilize it as a baking cup but also have it as a festive way to hold cookies, nuts, and other party snacks FEATURE: The nature of the paper lets you peel it off easily without leaving half of your muffin on it, Manufacturer: CTG Brands Inc.