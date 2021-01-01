From stci tech ltd

50 Pcs 2.5mm Dia Wire Hole Spade Crimp Terminals Connectors 220VAC 15A

$4.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

50 Pcs 2.5mm Dia Wire Hole Spade Crimp Terminals Connectors 220VAC 15A

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com