From lincoln electric
Lincoln Electric 50-lbs 5/32-in 7018 All Position Stick Electrode Welding Sticks | ED028282
Premium arc performance. Square coating burn-off. Easy strike and re-strike. Effortless slag removal. Minimal spatter for enhanced operability and clean weld surface. Used for mild steel, power generation, petrochemical, pressure vessels, pressure piping. Welds in all positions except vertical down. Lincoln Electric 50-lbs 5/32-in 7018 All Position Stick Electrode Welding Sticks | ED028282