From lincoln electric
Lincoln Electric 50-lbs 3/32-in 6011 All Position Stick Electrode Welding Sticks | ED010110
All position, all-purpose electrode for most general repair work. Excellent results on dirty, rusty metals, poor fit-ups and sheet metal welding. Use it for auto and truck frame repair, farm equipment, pike, tanks and structural steel. Developed specifically to meet the needs of the repair and maintenance welder. This electrode offers good penetration with a stable arc. Lincoln Electric 50-lbs 3/32-in 6011 All Position Stick Electrode Welding Sticks | ED010110