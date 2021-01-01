From krosswood doors
Krosswood Doors 50 in. x 80 in. Mediterranean Knotty Alder Arch Unfinished Right-Hand Inswing Prehung Front Door Right Half Sidelite
Advertisement
Krosswood Doors dress up both the entrance into your home and entryway into your life. Experience the beauty and warmth of wood with the Krosswood Mediterranean style two-panel arch top knotty alder V-Grooved exterior front door. Door comes as a prehung with side lite and handing options ready for your opening and is easily stained with minimal prep time. Color: Unfinished.