Krosswood Doors 50 in. x 80 in. Alder Left-Hand/Inswing 4-Lite Clear Glass Red Mahogany Stain Wood Prehung Front Door/Left Sidelite

The Knotty Alder 4-Lite Exterior Door adds character to any home and is a great way to add value to your home. Our Knotty Alder exterior doors are carefully crafted from premium knotty alder and hand finished to perfection. The knots give each door its own unique pattern, making every single one a true work of art. These hand-finished beauties are finished with pride by skilled craftsmen and then delivered to your door. Find the right fit for your home today with customizable layouts and stain options. Color: Red Mahogany Stain.