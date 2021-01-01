From pinnacle
Pinnacle 18.50 in. Rustic Metal Cut Out Roman Numeral Pocket Watch Wall Clock with Antique Handle, Grey
Advertisement
Add a classic touch to you decor with this Rustic Metal Cut Out Roman Numeral Pocket Watch Wall Clock. Inspired by vintage pocket watches, this wall clock blends traditional and vintage style seamlessly. Constructed of galvanized metal in arustic distressed finish, the clock features a unique cut out open face design with distressed roman numeral numbers. Hangs securely to any wall surface with durable hanger on back. Requires one AA battery. Color: grey.