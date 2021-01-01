CAPITAL LUMBER 50 ft. Stainless Steel Cable Assembly Kit for Cable Railing System

Feeney CableRail standard cable assemblies are an attractive, affordable, low maintenance and easy-to-install railing infill option for homes and offices with a view. Our standard, prefabricated assemblies are made from 1/8 in. Dia high strength, weather-tough, type 316 stainless steel cables and are designed to replace commonly used metal or wood railing pickets. The assemblies are laced horizontally through holes drilled in the intermediate posts of your railing frame and then tensioned at opposite end posts with special Quick-Connect SS fittings and without special tools. You won't need anything more sophisticated than an electric drill, wrench and cable cutters. The prefabricated assemblies are sold in a wide range of standard lengths (from 5 ft. to 70 ft. in increments of 5 ft.) that can be trimmed to a finished dimension in the field. Complete installation instructions, frame requirements, 3-part specifications and detail drawings are available.