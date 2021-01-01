Southwire 50 ft. 12/3 SJTOW AgriPro Farm/Workshop Medium-Duty Extension Cord, Black

AgriPro extension cords are constructed from heavy-duty copper wire and have oil resistant vinyl jackets to protect from chemicals and moisture, making it suitable for the rugged outdoors. These all-weather extension cords are rated for -58F, remain flexible and tangle free. Durable reinforced blades help prevent accidental bending or breaking. Not only is AgriPro perfect for the farm but it is also suitable for your garage, workshop, jobsite or anywhere you need a pro grad extension cord. Color: Black.