21.50 Fifty Pendant Chandelier by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (BOC-21.50-SQ-LED-36-120)

$25,750.00
In stock
Description

Designer Omer Arbel received creative inspiration for the Bocci 21.50 Fifty Pendant Chandelier by examining the uneven patterns of barnacles covering different rock surfaces. The result is a brilliant collection of 50 ceramic shades. Each diffuser distributes soft light through the thin porcelain skin to produce crisp, but not overpowering light for entertaining guests or reading a good book. The suspension length of the pendant provides plenty of room above any illuminated desk or table. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Cluster. Color: White. Finish: Off-White

