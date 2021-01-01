50 Feet XLR Microphone Cable Balanced Male to Female 3 Pin Mic Cord for Powered Speakers Audio Interface Professional Pro Audio Performance and.

HIGH QUALITY BALANCED XLR CABLE: Great for live gigs, recording applications, connecting professional microphone hook up to an audio interface or mixer, mixer outputs to speakers and all other audio music and sound needs TWIN CONDUCTIVE PVC INNER SHIELD: 98% braided shield Cotton Yarn wrap reduces noise and all noise and static interruptions, professionally cancels out hum and noise while improving high frequency response WORKS WELL FOR DMX LIGHTING: Because of its 98% braided shield it will also work great for DMX lighting applications on Live stage performance, concert halls, School, Church, studio lighting and recording GOLD PLATED CONTACT POINTS: Reliefs cable strain with gold plated contact points, Black metal housing connectors with self locking connectors for stable connection no need to worry about cable stability AVAILABLE IN MULTIPLE COLORS AND SIZES FOR CABLE MANAGEMENT: choose between many different v