From lowe's
Lowe's 50 Dice Activities | JRL340
50 Dice Activities is a set of 50 double-sided activity cards for teaching math skills with dice. Topics include: addition, subtraction, counting, probability, number bonds, equivalence, skip counting, multiplication, division and probability. The front side provides teaching objectives, resources used and procedure. The other side provides visual examples. Math manipulatives used effectively throughout and presented in clear photography. Contains 50 double-sided activity cards and a contents card that can act as a check off list.