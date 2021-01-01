From foreside home & garden
Foreside Home & Garden 5 x 7 inch Etched Decorative Wood Picture Frame with Hanging Strap, Brown
Advertisement
Give your special memories the beautiful home they deserve with the 5x7 Hanging Etched Photo Frame from Foreside Home & Garden. Made of rich, dark wood, this frame features a simple leather strap for ease of hanging. But if that's not your style, it comes equipped with a sawtooth hanger on the back, as well, allowing this frame to blend seamlessly into any space and style. Color: Brown.