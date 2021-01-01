Choose a work boot that offers rugged durability and exceptional comfort. That boot is the Georgia Boot® Comfort Core Logger Waterproof Work Boot.Comfort is right there in the name of the product because it's such a big part of what this logger boot does. The men's boot features the patented CC7 Comfort Core® insole, which consists of a three-layer comfort system. The first layer of polyurethane cushions and absorbs shock. The second layer of polyurethane gives you heel and arch support. Finally, the third layer is memory foam for customization and comfort.This comfortable work boot also features a heel-stabilizing Counter Lock, a durable double-ribbed tempered steel shank for arch support, and a high-performance mesh lining for air circulation.Crafted from the highest-quality materials, this is a full-grain leather boot with milled nickel hardware. The premium nylon laces are guaranteed for life!This footwear has a Vibram® rubber outsole that resists oils and slips. Goodyear® welt construction holds everything together for the long haul.Even the waterproofing of this men's work boot is guaranteed. The Georgia Waterproof System promises to keep your feet dry through days of rain, mud and standing water.This is a nine-inch logger boot and it comes with a brush guard kiltie that's removable. Wear the kiltie to keep twigs and brush out of your laces and boot or because you like the look. Or just remove it if that's your preference.You deserve a tough work boot that's made from the best materials and will give you the comfort to work all day. Georgia Boot Comfort Core Logger. Rugged Never Felt So Good. Georgia Boot Size: 11.5 Wide Mens Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | GB00096 W 115