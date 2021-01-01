Looking for a great waterproof work boot that combines lightweight performance with outstanding durability? Grab a pair of the The Georgia Boot AMP LT low heel logger work boots. The upper is constructed from black full-grain leather and milled brass hardware that extends the life of your laces. The heel-stabilizing Counter Lock prevents heel slippage and also acts as a boot kick off. The Georgia Boot Waterproof System keeps water out when working in damp and wet conditions, so forget about soggy feet on the job. Blue and white zigzag-patterned high-performance mesh lines the inside. The outsole package on this low heel logger is built for rugged durability. A double ribbed steel shank gives the outsole additional support and stability while the EVA midsole helps to cushion and absorb shock as you walk. The rubber lug outsole is both oil and slip resistant and contains a 1\" heel. This boot meets ASTM F2892 requirements for soft toe protective footwear. If you need a boot with outstanding performance that stands the test of time, grab a pair of these Georgia's today! Georgia Boot Size: 7.5 Wide Mens Black Waterproof Work Boots Leather | GB00271 W 075