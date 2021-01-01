For a work boot that promises unmatched comfort, support, and durability, get the Georgia Boot Eagle One steel toe waterproof work boot. Highly abrasion resistant SPR leather and black textile make up the upper material. The collar and tongue are padded for comfort. The removable Comfort Cover tongue protector provides additional protection cross the top of the boot without causing the pinch points of a full leather tongue. The heel features the Counter Lock system which stabilizes the heel to prevent slippage and acts as a boot kick off. The steel toe cap is Ergo-Fit which means it is shaped to match the contours of your foot. This gives your toes more room to breathe without compromising protection and meets the ASTM F2413 standards for protective toe footwear. Inside is lined with high performance mesh and features the Georgia Waterproof System. Designed to keep water and muck out while still letting air in, your feet will stay dry when working in wet conditions. Also inside is the AMP footbed. This removable insole is a layer of memory foam over polyurethane and will feel like you're walking on clouds. The rubber outsole is joined to the upper through a combination of cement and San Crispino construction. It has great oil, chemical, heat, abrasion and slip-resisting properties. It includes a wide platform TPU Shovel Shank to add durability and an EVA midsole for cushioning. This steel toe work boot additionally meets the ASTM F2413 standards for electrical hazard footwear. Georgia Boot Size: 11.5 Wide Mens Brown Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boots Leather | GB00313 W 115