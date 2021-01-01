For lightweight durability and comfort, look no further than the Rocky Original Ride FLX collection. If you're looking for a classic western boot with a Rocky twist, you'll want a pair o the Original Rides. While robust EnergyBed insoles cushion the foot, rich full grain leathers, a Realtree Camouflage nylon upper, and flexible cement construction keep you moving on the job for years. Because not every job site is the same, we've outfitted this boot with waterproof technology and an oil and slip resistant outsole, so if you're looking for a work western boot that defines safety and comfort, grab a pair of these Rocky's today! Rocky Size: 8.5 Wide Mens Brown Realtree Camo Waterproof Work Boots Leather | RKW0253 W 085