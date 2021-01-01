From rocky

Rocky Size: 11.5 Wide Mens Black No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Duty Boots Rubber | RKD0053 W 115

Description

Oil and slip resistant rubber outsole with a wider stance. Rocky Rebound EVA Midsole for Shock Absorption. Highly breathable tactical grade knit upper with high-abrasion TPU overlay for added structure, stability, and durability. Reflective accents on webbing. Slip on or lace up construction. Non-metallic. Fiberglass shank. Comfort Track footbed. 6mm oval laces for more secure lacing. Rocky Size: 11.5 Wide Mens Black No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Duty Boots Rubber | RKD0053 W 115

