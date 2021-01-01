Ready to take on the day, these men's Rocky Worksmart western work boots tackle any job with full grain SPR leather. The tough direct attached rubber and polyurethane outsole that is oil-, slip-, and abrasion-resisting keeps you safe while the unlined shaft keeps you cool. Getting into these boots is easier than ever with Rocky's Expansion Fit Seam that stretches when putting the boot on and then returns to its original shape. Take on the day with comfort and protection with the Rocky WorkSmart Collection. Buy your pair of these western-styled Rocky wellingtons today. Rocky Size: 10.5 Wide Mens Dark Brown No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots | RKW0346 W 105