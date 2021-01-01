This mens chukka boot is a perfect casual look that still has the performance and quality you expect from Durango. This 5\" Bark Brown Durango® Red Dirt Rebel™ Chukka is full-grain leather with antiqued brass hardware. It has a soft mesh lining inside and the Durango X-treme comfort removable polyurethane footbed with memory foam. It also has a cushion flex insole, fiberglass shank and rolled shank area. The molded EVA midsole is lightweight and flexible, and the outsole is slip, oil and abrasion resistant rubber. The double row sole stitch around the square toe provides durability and the 1-1/2\" rocker heel helps promote a natural heel strike. Step into comfort in this men's 5\" Bark Brown Durango® Red Dirt Rebel™ Chukka. This style expresses a blend of casual styling that embodies soulful country music flair with an attitude. Grab a pair soon! Durango Size: 7.5 Wide Mens Bark Brown No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Rubber | DDB0248 W 075