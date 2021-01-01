Rocky Size: 10.5 Wide Mens Tan and Ochre Waterproof Work Boots Leather in Brown | RKYW039 W 105

You can have great-looking waterproof western work boots that are comfortable. The Rocky® Original Ride Western Boot is all about sole performance and interior comfort!These men's boots are designed with the eight-layer Rocky Original Ride performance system with dual-density oil-resistant and slip-resistant rubber outsoles. A right-angle heel and embedded safety grooves make the Rocky Ride outsole ideal for all work environments, including ladders and stirrups. These are waterproof boots made with the Rocky Waterproof System. Air flows in, but water stays out. Your feet stay dry. Guaranteed. The Rocky Original Ride is made with the perfect amount of protective features, comfort and sturdiness. Layers One and Two of the eight-layer system are the orthotic form and rear foot cradle. Layer Three is an upper enclosed cushion. The top layer is cushioned and perforated. After wearing your work boots for a while, this layer forms to the contours of your foot!Layer Four is a welt innersole with a Flex Facilitator. This gives your boots super flexibility. Next, there's the full-length EVA midsole. That's Layer Five. It absorbs shock, but is really lightweight. Layer Six is the double-ribbed tempered steel shank. It provides stability and extends the life of the boots. Layer Seven is the forefoot propulsion pad and rear foot landing pad. This is a unique two-part highly-cushioned system that increases three things: shock absorption, flexibility and comfort. Finally, check out Layer Eight. The Rocky Ride Outsole is a rubber work platform outsole that is oil-resistant and provides secure footing. The forefoot and rear section have a softer density to give you sure-footed traction. These 11-inch men's western work boots have full-grain leather uppers. The foot is tan paired with an ochre shaft that features stitching detail. The boot has both pull straps and pull loops, as well as a great western square toe. Rocky Size: 10.5 Wide Mens Tan and Ochre Waterproof Work Boots Leather in Brown | RKYW039 W 105