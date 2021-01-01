MyVolts 5-Way Power Splitter Cable for Korg Volca Black (5-Way Splitter only)

Main cable is 1 metre in length Cable splits into 5 male plug connectors to fit the Volca, and each one is 0.7m in length MyVolts-branded band keeps the cables tight Female connector fits a 5.5mm OD and 2.1mm ID tip - it needs a power adaptor with 9V centre positive polarity. Choose from 3 options - 5-way splitter only, OR 5-way splitter + PSU (9V UK mains adaptor included) OR 5-way splitter + USB (5V to 9V USB converter cable included, for powering up to 5 Volcas from any USB port - like the USB port in a laptop, a phone charger, or an inexpensive USB battery!)