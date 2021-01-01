Feit Electric 3.5-Watt T8 E17 Base LED Microwave Light Bulb Bright White 3000K (6-Pack)

Enjoy all the benefits of advanced LED energy-saving technology with the Feit Electric 40-Watt Equivalent T8 LED Appliance Light Bulb. This 3000K (bright white) light is non-dimmable and will replace a 40-Watt equivalent incandescent bulb. It produces a light output of 270 Lumens, uses 3.5-Watt of electricity and up to 91% less energy than a standard incandescent light bulb. Get instant on to full brightness with relatively cool running performance. Feit Electric T8 bulbs have an average life of 15,000 hours/13.7-years, are RoHS compliant and are 100% mercury free. Choose a dependable special use, microwave and refrigerator bulb for residential or commercial applications.