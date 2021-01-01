5 Watt G9 LED Smart Dimmable Light Bulb, Color Changing Tunable White

This 5 Watt G9 LED Smart Dimmable Flame Light Bulb, Color Changing Tunable White can restore the effect of real flames, can be used in a large number of scenes, whether it is a festival celebration or a small party can use it, and this Light Bulbs can also achieve color changes, a variety of colors to choose , You can always find the suitable color for the current scene. This flame bulb also has a long life, and its unique structure allows it to achieve long-term use. Whether it is installed in the home or used in a commercial shop, it can be a good helper to create perfect ambient light effects for you.